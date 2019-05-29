Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Uber to boot riders from app if they repeatedly misbehave

May 29, 2019 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

If you misbehave repeatedly while getting a ride from Uber, you could get booted off the app.

The company said that starting Wednesday, riders with a rating from drivers that’s significantly below average could lose their ability to ride.

But before that happens they’ll get tips on how to improve ratings by being polite, not leaving trash in vehicles and not asking the driver to violate the speed limit. Uber says they’ll get several chances to improve their rating before getting the boot.

Uber already expects drivers to meet a minimum rating that varies by city. It expects only a small number of people to lose the ability to ride.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

It’s all part of Uber simplifying is behavior guidelines, which came out in 2016.

Starting with the U.S. and Canada, riders will see a summary of the guidelines and be asked to confirm that they understand them.

“By educating customers and partners about the Community Guidelines, asking them to confirm they understand, and holding everyone accountable, we can help ensure Uber is welcoming and safe for all,” Kate Parker, head of safety brand and initiatives, said in a statement.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.