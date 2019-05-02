Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Under Armour: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 2, 2019 7:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $22.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Under Armour expects full-year earnings to be 33 cents to 34 cents per share.

Under Armour shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
5|8 16th Annual DoD/VA & Government HIT...
5|8 Agile in Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.