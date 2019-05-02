Under Armour: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $22.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

Advertisement

Under Armour expects full-year earnings to be 33 cents to 34 cents per share.

Under Armour shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.