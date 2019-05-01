United Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $494.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $11.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $3.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $362.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $330.5 million.

United Therapeutics shares have declined roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

