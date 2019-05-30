Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

UPS sued for workers’ role in $100M timber Ponzi scheme

May 30, 2019 4:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADISON, Miss. (AP) — A UPS store in Madison, Mississippi, is being sued for its workers’ role in a Ponzi scheme that cost investors about $100 million.

The Clarion Ledger reports New Orleans attorney Alysson Mills filed the lawsuit last week. The lawsuit says the store’s employees were complicit in a timber scheme in which about 300 investors were promised high interest rates. In reality, new money was used to pay old investors.

The lawsuit says workers notarized fake timber deeds and attested that grantors-landowners appeared before them, even though “no grant-landowner ever personally appeared.”

Scheme leader Arthur Lamar Adams is serving a 17-year sentence for wire fraud. Another Mississippi man charged in the scheme, William McHenry, has pleaded not guilty to similar charges.

Advertisement

The newspaper says the store said it had no comment.

___

Information from: The Clarion Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.