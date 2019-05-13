Listen Live Sports

US agency probes whether GM pickup recall went far enough

May 13, 2019 10:09 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating whether General Motors went far enough when it recalled about 3,000 small pickup trucks in 2016.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will determine if GM should recall about 115,000 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups from the 2015 model year. The agency says it has received 50 complaints about failures from owners of trucks that weren’t included in the 2016 recall.

The failures happened while the trucks were being driven in a variety of conditions.

No crashes or injuries were reported to the agency.

GM says it’s cooperating and conducting its own investigation. Owners with concerns should contact their dealer.

