Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US manufacturing activity slowed in April

May 1, 2019 10:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturers expanded at a slower pace in April, as measures of new orders, production and employment each slipped.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says that its manufacturing index fell to 52.8 last month, down from 55.3 in March. Readings above 50 point toward an expansion in manufacturing. The sector has been reporting growth for 32 months.

ISM’s survey of companies for the index is a sign that economic growth should continue, even though companies raised concerns about delays at the border between the United States and Mexico and the tariffs that President Donald Trump imposed on Chinese imports.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.