Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US trade deficit edges up to $50 billion in March

May 9, 2019 12:34 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit increased slightly in March, even though the deficit with China fell to the lowest point in five years.

The deficit in goods and services edged up 1.5% to $50 billion in March after falling 3.6% in February, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. The deficit is the difference between what America sells to the rest of the world and what it imports.

Exports rose 1% to $212 billion in March while imports rose a slightly faster 1.1% to $262 billion.

The deficit in goods with China dropped 16.2% to $20.7 billion, the lowest level since March 2014.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist for Capital Economics, said that about one-fourth of the improvement in U.S. exports came from increased sales of American soybeans, which he said would be put “at risk of being reversed if the (U.S.-China) trade talks collapse amid acrimony and higher tariffs.” China is a major buyer of U.S. soybeans.

The United States and China have been locked in a trade war for the past year with a new round of U.S. tariffs scheduled to go into effect Friday. Negotiators from both countries are scheduled to meet Thursday and Friday in Washington for an 11th round of talks aimed at reaching an agreement to ease economic tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

On Sunday President Donald Trump expressed frustration with what the U.S. side saw as backsliding by Chinese negotiators. Trump has said tariffs will be raised on $200 billion in Chinese products from 10% to 25% starting Friday. Chinese officials have said they will retaliate with higher tariffs on U.S. goods.

The new trade report showed that the deficit with China for the first three months of this year totals $80 billion, still the largest with any country but down 12.2% from the same period a year ago.

The deficit with Mexico jumped to $9.5 billion in March, the highest on record, while the deficit with Canada was unchanged at $1.4 billion.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.