Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Virginia health care firm plans $300M hospital expansion

May 16, 2019 4:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia health care organization has announced a $300 million hospital expansion in Roanoke.

The Roanoke Times reports that Carilion Clinic said Wednesday that it’s planning a $300 million expansion to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The expansion will have two or three floors of underground parking and six or seven floors of clinical space.

A new building for psychiatric treatment will include a separate emergency room designated for behavioral health patients.

The expansion plans is part of Carilion’s plans to spend $1 billion over the next seven years on capital improvements.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.