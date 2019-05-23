Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Virginia to celebrate fishing with open houses at hatcheries

May 23, 2019 4:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is hosting open houses at five of its cold water fish hatcheries.

The open houses on June 1 will give fans of fishing a chance to learn how stocked brown, rainbow and brook trout get from the hatchery to Virginia’s waters. Participating hatcheries include Montebello, Coursey Springs, Paint Bank, Wytheville and Marion.

DGIF also will offer a weekend of free fishing June 7-9. Anyone can fish free in public waters without having to buy a fishing license during those three days. All fishing regulations will still apply.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.