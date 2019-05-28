Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Washington is latest state to sue over Trump health rule

May 28, 2019 7:19 pm
 
< a min read
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington is the latest state to sue President Donald Trump’s administration in hopes of blocking a new rule that lets health care professionals refuse to provide abortions and other services that conflict with their moral or religious beliefs.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat who has sued frequently and successfully over Trump’s initiatives, filed the case Tuesday in federal court in Spokane.

At least two dozen other states have also sued, along with several reproductive rights and gay rights organizations.

Critics say the rule drastically expands the number of health providers who can refuse to provide services, including everyone from ambulance drivers to receptionists and customer service representatives at insurance companies.

They say that could lead to discrimination in reproductive care, end-of-life decisions and care for transgender patients.

The Associated Press

