The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
WidePoint: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 14, 2019
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $384,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $21.9 million in the period.

WidePoint expects full-year revenue in the range of $90 million to $93 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 58 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 52 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYY

