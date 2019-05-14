Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Woman arrested for CBD oil at Disney demands apology

May 14, 2019 1:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 69-year-old woman is demanding an apology for her arrest at a Walt Disney World security checkpoint last month after a guard found CBD oil while searching her purse.

Hester Burkhalter has hired high-profile attorney Benjamin Crump, who represented Trayvon Martin’s family.

Crump said Tuesday that Disney World and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office “need to take responsibility for their actions” or he will file a lawsuit on the North Carolina woman’s behalf, alleging violations of her civil rights.

The sheriff’s office said in an emailed statement that the arrest was lawful. Disney didn’t respond to an email inquiry.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Last month, prosecutors dropped a drug charge against Burkhalter, saying it wasn’t suitable for prosecution.

The oil is extracted from the flowers of marijuana plants but doesn’t produce a high.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.