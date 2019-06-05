Listen Live Sports

5-hour sentence for carrier who kept 5,000 pieces of mail

June 12, 2019 12:15 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge sentenced a former letter carrier to five hours in jail after she hid more than 5,000 pieces of mail in her house.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Toya Worlds told investigators she kept the mail in her home because it was it too time consuming to deliver it all.

Police found it while investigating a homicide inside the house. Her husband, Anthony Allen Worlds, faces a murder trial next month.

Investigators say it does not appear she stole anything from the 5,000 pieces of mail, although some letters and parcels were opened. The items that might be deliverable have been returned to the postal service.

The judge sentenced her on Monday to spend one afternoon in a holding cell, followed by three years of probation.

