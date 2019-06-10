Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

American pushes back expected return date for Boeing Max

June 10, 2019 2:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is pushing back the planned return of its Boeing 737 Max jets until early September, two weeks longer than the airline had previously expected.

American over the weekend removed its 24 Max jets from the flight schedule through Sept. 3.

The plane has been grounded around the world since mid-March, after the second of two crashes that killed a combined 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Boeing is updating anti-stall software implicated in the crashes. The aircraft maker hopes to conduct a test flight in the coming weeks to demonstrate the changes for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Advertisement

American is canceling about 115 flights a day because of the grounding of its Max jets.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Southwest and United have dropped their Max jets from schedules into early August.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.