The Associated Press
 
AP Interview: Russia’s MiG sees drones as fighter jet future

June 18, 2019 1:01 pm
 
LE BOURGET, France (AP) — The head of Russia’s MiG warplane manufacturer says his company is entering the drone market, and sees pilotless fighter jets as the future.

Ilya Tarasenko said in an interview Tuesday at the Paris Air Show that “we have several options that we are preparing for the market” and the company is discussing them with customers.

He would not give a timeframe for when the unmanned aircraft would be ready, but said they’d be in the size range of MiG-35 or MiG-29 fighter jets. MiG rival Sukhoi recently rolled out a heavy stealth drone.

Looking 10 or 20 years ahead, he told The Associated Press: “We see increasing development toward drones” and artificial intelligence, toward a machine that is not just controlled remotely from the ground but “can make its own decisions in the air.”

The Associated Press

