Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

June 2, 2019 6:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Boeing is telling some airlines flying its 737 model to replace a part on the planes’ wings, a move that could affect more than 100 aircraft.

Boeing said on Sunday that it is working with federal regulators and contacted airlines about potential problems discovered in one batch of “slat tracks” produced by a supplier. The company said it has identified 21 planes most likely to have the parts in question, and it’s advising airlines to check an additional 112 planes. The replacement work should take one to two days after the parts are in hand.

That total does not include the 179 737 Max aircraft that could also have the parts in question. The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.