Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Bombardier sells CRJ jet program to Mitsubishi for $550M

June 25, 2019 3:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian aerospace company Bombardier has announced the sale of its regional jet program to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. for $550 million.

The company is seeking to exit the commercial plane market and focus on business jets and its large rail segment.

Bombardier chief executive Alain Bellemare said Tuesday the sale signifies the completion of the transformation of its aerospace business.

Mitsubishi will assume liabilities of about $200 million and acquire the maintenance and sales activities of the jet program, or CRJ Series aircraft.

Advertisement

Mitsubishi chief executive Seiji Izumisawa said the deal is an important step toward building strong global aviation capabilities.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Bombardier previously sold its C Series program to Airbus after it was driven to the brink of bankruptcy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.