Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Bristol-Myers, Eldorado Resorts fall; MGM, Del Frisco’s rise

June 24, 2019 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Eldorado Resorts Inc., down $5.45 to $45.77

The casino and resort operator is buying Caesars Entertainment for $17.3 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $3.66 to $45.68

Advertisement

The pharmaceutical company said it would divest a blockbuster psoriasis treatment as part of its proposed buyout of Celgene.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 41 cents to $8.56

The Food and Drug Administration approved the biotechnology company’s licensed drug aimed at treating low libido in women.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc., up $1.20 to $7.93

The restaurant company is being bought by private equity firm L Catteron for $650 million.

Western Digital Corp., up 99 cents to $41.03

The chipmaker gained ground as investors keep a hopeful eye on upcoming U.S.-China trade talks this week.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

State Street Corp., up 21 cents to $55.73

The financial company and others gained ground following solid results from a recent round of stress tests by the Federal Reserve.

FedEx Corp., down $4.45 to $160.90

The package delivery company has been offering discounts to bolster its express delivery service, according to media reports.

MGM Resorts International, up 22 cents to $27.92

The casino and resort giant ground following the announcement that rivals Caesars and Eldorado will combine.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.