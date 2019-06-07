Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Caesars and Vail rise while Guess and DocuSign slip

June 7, 2019 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Caesars Entertainment Corp., up 35 cents to $9.48

The casino operator is close to making a deal to merge with Eldorado Resorts Inc., according to media reports.

Zumiez Inc., up $2.98 to $21.65

Advertisement

The clothing retailer’s fiscal first quarter profit surprised Wall Street and its revenue also beat forecasts.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Barnes & Noble Inc., up 66 cents to $6.62

The bookseller is being bought by private equity group Elliott Advisors UK for about $476 million, plus debt.

Vail Resorts Inc., up $19.02 to $237.13

The ski resort operator’s fiscal third quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., down $2.52 to $95.06

The retailer’s quarterly sales at established stores fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

        Agencies offer mixed messages on telework during summer Metro closures

DocuSign Inc., down $6.58 to $48.16

The provider of electronic signature technology reported billings below Wall Street forecasts for the first quarter.

Domo Inc., down $1.94 to $29.82

The cloud-computing company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Guess Inc., down $1.26 to $14.42

The jeans and apparel maker slashed its quarterly dividend and cut its profit forecast for the current quarter.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.