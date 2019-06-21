Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

CarMax and Baker Hughes rise while Sealed Air, Korn fall

June 21, 2019 4:53 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

CarMax Inc., up $2.64 to $85.64

The used car retailer blew past Wall Street’s fiscal first quarter profit and revenue forecasts after increasing deliveries.

LSC Communications Inc., down $1.10 to $4.73

Advertisement

The Department of Justice is suing to block Quad/Graphics buyout of the printing company.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., down 65 cents to $18.88

The grocery chain named Jack L. Sinclair as its new CEO and said its chief financial officer resigned.

Sealed Air Corp., down $1.97 to $41.70

The maker of bubble wrap said it terminated its chief financial officer “for cause” as regulators investigate its audit firm selection.

Minerals Technologies Inc., down $5.62 to $53.59

The specialty minerals producer cut its second quarter profit forecast as flooding hurts its supply chain and demand weakens in China and Europe.

Korn Ferry, down $8.47 to $40.05

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

The staffing company’s fourth quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts and it gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Baker Hughes, up 81 cents to $25.17

Shares of the oilfield services company gained ground as oil prices continued to rising.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., down $4.65 to $145.28

The real estate investment trust priced a public offering of common stock at a discount to its previous closing price.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.