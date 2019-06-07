Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Climbers rescued from Mount Rainier released from hospital

June 7, 2019 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — The climbers who were stranded for days near the top of Mount Rainier in Washington state have been released from a Seattle hospital.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says all four men were released Thursday night after being treated for injuries including frostbite and altitude sickness.

The Seattle Times reports Yevgeniy Krasnitskiy of Portland, Oregon, described the harrowing conditions they faced after one of them became ill and unexpected winds ripped through their camp, causing them to lose some of their gear.

They called 911 Monday afternoon but Mount Rainier National Park officials say stormy weather hampered the first five attempts at a helicopter rescue.

Advertisement

It wasn’t until Thursday morning that a crew could land and take Krasnitskiy, Vasily Aushev and Kostya “Constantine” Toporov of New York City; and Ruslan Khasbulatov of Jersey City, New Jersey off the mountain.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.