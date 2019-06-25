Listen Live Sports

College professor suspended due to sex harassment complaints

June 25, 2019 11:10 am
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State University physiology professor who was suspended after more than half a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment has returned to work.

School spokeswoman Emily Guerrant tells the Lansing State Journal that Robert Wiseman was suspended without pay from Feb. 22 through April 4. Wiseman teaches at the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

A report from MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity says investigators determined Wiseman engaged in a pattern of “unwanted, persistent and pervasive” sexual behavior that created a hostile environment.

The report says Wiseman denied acting inappropriately. The newspaper says he didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The sexual assault claims are among the latest at Michigan State. Ex-sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar is in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he molested them.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

