Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Cruise line says search for passenger in Mediterranean ended

June 9, 2019 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — A cruise ship passenger went overboard during a voyage in the Mediterranean Sea and a search for the missing Korean woman was called off without her being found, the cruise operator said Sunday..

Norwegian Cruise Line tweeted a photographed statement that said the woman went into the sea Saturday while the Norwegian Epic was sailing from Cannes, France to Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Authorities were alerted and a search and rescue operation was launched, but “has no ceased, and sadly the guest has not been found,” the statement read.

Norwegian Cruise Line did not reply to phone calls and emails requesting additional information.

Advertisement

The Norwegian Epic was in the port of Barcelona on Sunday.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.