Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Domino’s teams up with Nuro to test autonomous delivery

June 17, 2019 11:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s plans to test pizza delivery using fully autonomous vehicles in Houston.

The world’s biggest pizza company is teaming up with Nuro, a Silicon Valley startup that makes unmanned delivery vehicles.

Nuro is also partners with Kroger Co. It has been delivering groceries autonomously in Arizona and Houston since late last year.

Domino’s says the test will begin in September or October at one location in Houston. It will eventually include more stores. Customers can place an order online, track the vehicle’s location and retrieve their pizza from the vehicle using a special code.

Advertisement

Michigan-based Domino’s first began testing autonomous delivery two years ago in a partnership with Ford Motor Co. But in that case, a safety driver at the wheel.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Rival Pizza Hut is also testing driverless delivery with Toyota Motor Co.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.