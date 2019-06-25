Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Europol: 6 arrested in UK, Netherlands in Bitcoin scam

June 25, 2019 12:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s police agency says authorities in the Netherlands and Britain have arrested six people suspected of involvement in a cryptocurrency theft worth 24 million euros ($27 million).

Europol says five men and one woman were arrested in simultaneous raids Tuesday morning in the southwest of Britain and in the Dutch cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

The suspects were identified in a 14-month investigation into a scam known as “typosquatting” in which thieves recreated a well-known cryptocurrency exchange to gain access to clients’ Bitcoin wallets, enabling the thieves to steal their funds.

Europol says in a statement that the scam is believed to have hit at least 4,000 victims in 12 countries.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.