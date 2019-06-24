Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

German business confidence dips further to near 5-year low

June 24, 2019 4:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A closely watched survey is showing that German business confidence has fallen to a near five-year low as managers’ expectations for the coming six months have deteriorated.

The Ifo institute said Monday that its monthly confidence index slipped to 97.4 points in June from 97.9 last month, in line with market expectations.

The third straight monthly fall takes the index to its lowest since November 2014 and was entirely due to managers’ waning views of future prospects. Their assessment of the current situation rose modestly from May.

German growth forecasts have been cut repeatedly recently and the economy is expected to turn in a feeble performance in the second quarter after returning to growth in the winter.

Advertisement

Ifo’s survey is based on responses from some 9,000 firms.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.