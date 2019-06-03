Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

June 3, 2019 5:24 pm
 
Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Monday as a sell-off in big technology and internet companies weighed down the market.

Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google’s parent Alphabet fell on media reports suggesting U.S. regulators are laying the groundwork for possible investigations into the companies.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 7.61 points, or 0.3%, to 2,744.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 4.74 points, or 0.02%, to 24,819.78.

The Nasdaq composite lost 120.13 points, or 1.6%, to 7,333.02.

The Russell 2000 index of small companies rose 4.50 points, or 0.3%, to 1,469.98.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 237.60 points, or 9.5%.

The Dow is up 1,492.32 points, or 6.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 697.74 points, or 10.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 121.42 points, or 9%.

