The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

June 17, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
U.S. stocks posted slight gains on Wall Street on Monday, adding a bit to the last two weeks of gains.

However, trading remains choppy as uncertainty continued over several ongoing trade disputes and their possible effect on economic growth.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 2.69 points, or 0.1%, to 2,889.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 22.92 points, or 0.1%, to 26,112.53.

The Nasdaq composite added 48.37 points, or 0.6%, to 7,845.02.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks climbed 10.25 points, or 0.7%, to 1,532.75.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 382.82 points, or 15.3%.

The Dow is up 2,785.07 points, or 11.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,209.75 points, or 18.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 184.19 points, or 13.7%.

