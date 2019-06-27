Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

June 27, 2019 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Banks and health care companies led stocks to a broadly higher close on Wall Street Thursday, breaking a four-day losing streak for the S&P 500 index.

Smaller company stocks helped power the market’s gains, though a drop in Boeing pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly lower. Investors were looking ahead to a key weekend trade meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 11.14 points, or 0.4%, to 2,924.92.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 10.24 points, or 0.04%, to 26,526.58.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

The Nasdaq composite gained 57.79, or 0.7%, to 7,967.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks climbed 28.78 points, or 1.9%, to 1,546.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 25.54 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 192.55 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 63.95 points, or 0.8%.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.08 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 418.07 points, or 16.7%.

The Dow is up 3,199.12 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,332.48 points, or 20.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 197.99 points, or 14.7%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.