Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

June 26, 2019 5:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Stocks closed slightly lower on Wall Street Wednesday after an early rally fueled by optimism over the next round of trade talks between the U.S. and China lost momentum toward the end of the day.

Stocks rose early after comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin raised hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal. Losses in health care stocks, consumer goods makers and utilities offset solid gains in technology sector companies.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 3.60 points, or 0.1%, to 2,913.78.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.40 points, or 0.04%, to 26,536.82.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

The Nasdaq composite gained 25.25 points, or 0.3%, to 7,909.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 3.26 points, or 0.2%, to 1,517.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 36.68 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 182.31 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 121.74 points, or 1.5%.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

The Russell 2000 is down 31.85 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 406.93 points, or 16.2%.

The Dow is up 3,209.36 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,274.69 points, or 19.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 169.22 points, or 12.6%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.