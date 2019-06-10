Listen Live Sports

Indiana farm suspends delivery following animal abuse video

June 10, 2019 11:11 am
 
FAIR OAKS, Ind. (AP) — A famous northwestern Indiana dairy farm’s home delivery service has temporarily suspended deliveries, in part to protect drivers it says are facing harassment following the release of graphic undercover video showing workers abusing calves.

Fair Oaks Farms Fresh Delivery founder, Troy McCloskey, said Friday the service was being suspended for one week “to stand with the farm and for the safety of the drivers.”

The service allows customers to have vehicles deliver Fair Oaks Farms’ milk, cheese and other products to their doors.

McCloskey says the one-week suspension will also help with implementing new policies and training at the farm that’s an agritourism destination.

The animal rights group Animal Recovery Mission released video last week showing calves being abused, including being thrown and kicked in the head , at the farm.

