Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Iran condemns new US sanctions on petrochemicals

June 8, 2019 3:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has condemned new U.S. sanctions targeting its petrochemical industry, saying they prove President Donald Trump is not serious about pursuing negotiations.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted by state TV on Saturday as saying the move amounts to “economic terrorism” and is in line with other hostile American policies.

On Friday, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Iran’s largest petrochemical company for allegedly doing business with the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which the White House branded a terrorist organization in April.

Trump has ramped up sanctions on Iran since withdrawing the United States from Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers last year, while saying as recently as this week that he is open to talks with Tehran.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.