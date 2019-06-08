Listen Live Sports

Jury awards $11 million in lawsuit over Ohio college dispute

June 8, 2019 3:07 pm
 
ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A jury has awarded $11 million to a father and son who claimed Ohio’s Oberlin College and an administrator hurt their business and libeled them during a dispute that triggered protests and allegations of racism following a shoplifting incident.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports a Lorain County jury Friday awarded David Gibson $5.8 million, son Allyn Gibson $3 million and Gibson’s Bakery $2.2 million. An attorney said the Gibsons just wanted “the truth to come out.”

Attorneys for the college and a spokesman declined comment Friday.

The protests occurred after Allyson Gibson, who is white, confronted a black student who’d shoplifted a bottle of wine. Two other black students joined in and assaulted Gibson.

The students pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and read statements in court saying Gibson’s actions weren’t racially motivated.

Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com

