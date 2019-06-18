Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Kellogg cutting 150 jobs as part of Keebler sale

June 18, 2019 11:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg Co. is cutting 150 salaried jobs across North America as part of the previously announced sale of its cookie and fruit snack businesses.

The Battle Creek-based company said Tuesday the action will result in pretax charges of approximately $35 million, including $20 million in severance and termination benefits.

Kellogg announced in April that it was selling its Keebler and Famous Amos cookie brands — as well as its fruit snack, pie crust and ice cream cone businesses — to Italy’s Ferraro International for $1.3 billion.

That sale is expected to close at the end of July. Kellogg said its job cuts and staff reorganization will be complete by the end of 2020.

Advertisement

Kellogg’s shares fell 1.5% to $55.69 in late morning trading.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1934: Federal Communications Commission created

Get our daily newsletter.