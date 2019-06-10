Listen Live Sports

Kraft and GameStop rise while Spark falls

June 10, 2019 5:00 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Raytheon Co., up $1.28 to $187.19

The company is merging with United Technologies Corp. in a deal that creates one of the world’s largest defense companies.

Tableau Software Inc., up $42.20 to $167.41

The data analytics firm is being bought by Salesforce for $15.7 billion in a stock deal.

GameStop Corp., up 42 cents to $5.44

The video game retailer announced plans to repurchase up to 12 million shares of its stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV, up $4.43 to $83.65

The chemical company announced plans to buy back up to 37 million shares of its common stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co., up $1.57 to $30.31

The food maker said it completed an investigation into accounting errors and found no substantial mistakes.

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $6.47 to $136.35

The marketing services company said its CEO is retiring amid several other management changes.

Spark Therapeutics Inc., down $9.14 to $100.21

Roche’s buyout of the gene-therapy company is being delayed by regulatory reviews.

Bank of America Inc., up 54 cents to $28.07

Bank stocks rose as lower bond prices pushed yields higher.

