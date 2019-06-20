Listen Live Sports

Liberty Tax: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

June 20, 2019 7:08 am
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Liberty Tax Inc. (TAXA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $30.4 million.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.46 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $85.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.2 million, or 16 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $132.5 million.

Liberty Tax shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAXA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAXA

