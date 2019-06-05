Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Lottery win delays summer job talk for college student

June 5, 2019 7:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A father-son talk about a summer job is on the backburner after a New Jersey college student won a $1 million lottery prize.

Kristopher Chrysanthopoulos’ dad had invited him to lunch to talk to the 20-year-old about the need for a summer job. During the ride, he decided to check his May 28 Mega Millions tickets. That’s when he looked at his father and said, “Dad, I’ve got five numbers!”

Dad thought maybe it was a prank so they stopped at the nearest lottery retailer to validate the ticket, which was worth $1 million.

The Rider University student says he would like to take his family on vacation and then put the rest of the money into savings.

Advertisement

As for the summer job? That’s a work in progress.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.