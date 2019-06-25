Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks drop on economic worries

June 25, 2019 4:15 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday with technology and communications stocks leading the declines.

Reports showing a drop in consumer confidence and weakness in the housing market, plus some cautionary remarks from the head of the Federal Reserve, weighed on investor sentiment.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 dropped 27 points, or 1%, to 2,917. It’s the biggest loss of the month for the benchmark index.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Among tech stocks, Microsoft fell 3.2% and Adobe slipped 4%. Google parent Alphabet fell 2.6% and Netflix lost 2.9% as internet companies slumped.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 179 points, or 0.7%, to 26,548. The Nasdaq composite fell 120 points, or 1.5%, to 7,884.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.00%.

___

12:00 p.m.

Stocks are lower on Wall Street at midday Tuesday with technology and communications stocks leading the declines.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Health care companies are rising after AbbVie said it will pay $63 billion for Botox maker Allergan. Shares of Allergan jumped 26.7% while AbbeVie shares fell 15.1%.

Investors are waiting on a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Tuesday afternoon for any signal on the direction of interest rates.

Among tech stocks, Microsoft fell 2.3% and Adobe slipped 2%.

The S&P 500 is down 9 points or 0.3% at 2,936. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 37 points, or 0.1%, at 26,690. The Nasdaq composite is down 48 points or 0.6% at 7,957.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.99%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street Tuesday. Health care companies are leading the gainers after AbbVie said it will pay $63 billion for Botox maker Allergan. AbbeVie shares fell nearly 12% and Allergan jumped 28%.

Energy stocks lost ground. Concho Resources fell 1.1% and National Oilwell Varco lost nearly 1%.

Investors awaited a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell later Tuesday for any signal on the direction of interest rates.

The S&P 500 is down 2 points or 0.1% at 2,942. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 7 points at 26,718. The Nasdaq composite is down 16 points or 0.2% at 7,900. All three indexes are still showing solid gains for the month of June.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.99%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.