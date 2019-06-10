Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

McIlhenny Co. names descendant of Tabasco founder as CEO

June 10, 2019 12:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana-based McIlhenny Co., which produces Tabasco sauce, has named the great-great-grandson of Tabasco creator Edmund McIlhenny as its new president and chief executive officer.

News outlets report Monday that Harold Osborn will take over the company, popularly known for creating the Tabasco brand and distributing Tabasco Pepper Sauce.

The Acadiana Advocate reports Osborn worked on Southern Louisiana’s Avery Island and in the Avery Island salt mine for the McIlhenny Co. when he was younger. Avery Island was the birthplace of Tabasco Pepper Sauce, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places last year.

The newspaper says McIlhenny Co. was founded in 1868, making it one of the U.S.’s oldest family-owned companies.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

This story has been corrected to remove incorrect reference to great-grandson from short headline and replace with descendant.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.