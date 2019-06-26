Listen Live Sports

Micron and Conoco rise while Rollins, Eli Lilly fall

June 26, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Micron Technology Inc., up $4.36 to $37.04

The chipmaker’s third quarter earnings beat expectations and it forecast a pickup in demand during the remainder of 2019.

General Mills Inc., down $2.39 to $51.31

The consumer foods company reported weak sales of its Chex Mix, Annie’s and other snack brands.

ConocoPhillips, up $2.98 to $62.75

A research firm upgraded its rating on the oil company’s stock to “buy” and raised its price target by $6 to $80.

Paychex Inc., down $3.03 to $81.77

The payroll services company reported fourth quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Synnex Corp., up $7.36 to $99.38

The IT services provider delivered much better second quarter profit and sales than Wall Street expected.

Rollins Inc., down $1.23 to $35.41

The owner of the Orkin pest control business was reportedly downgraded by equity research firm Stifel.

Eli Lilly and Co., down $4.02 to $111.34

Health care stocks were the biggest drag on the market, with drugmakers leading the way lower for the sector.

Hess Corp., up $3.19 to $65.38

Energy stocks rose as the price of U.S. crude oil climbed.

