Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

MoneyGram surges and Nvidia rallies while Facebook slips

June 18, 2019 4:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Facebook Inc., down 54 cents to $188.47

The social media company unveiled plans to create a new digital currency similar to Bitcoin for global use.

MoneyGram International Inc., up $2.43 to $3.88

Advertisement

The money transfer services company announced a partnership with cryptocurrency company Ripple that includes a $30 million investment.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc., down $3.49 to $22.90

The construction products company said it will not pursue a sale after concluding a strategic review.

Nvidia Corp., up $7.85 to $152.88

Technology stocks rallied after President Donald Trump tweeted that he plans to meet with China’s president to discuss the countries’ trade spat.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $1.46 to $73.96

The generic drug developer acquired seven potential products from Coeptis Pharmaceuticals.

Winnebago Industries Inc., up $1.57 to $38.57

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

The recreational vehicle company gained ground ahead of its planned fiscal third quarter financial report early Wednesday.

SM Energy Co., up 72 cents to $11.68

The oil and natural gas company raised production forecasts for the second quarter and full year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., down 28 cents to $6.40

The genetic analysis technology company is facing a potential regulatory hurdle in Britain in its planned sale to Illumina.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army vet to become first living Iraq war Medal of Honor recipient

Today in History

1934: Federal Communications Commission created

Get our daily newsletter.