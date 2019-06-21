Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Naked man causes brief disruption at Detroit Metro airport

June 21, 2019 10:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man took off more than his belt and shoes at a Detroit Metropolitan Airport security checkpoint, and that he got completely naked before trying to pass through a metal detector.

The Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement that the man walked up to a checkpoint at the suburban Detroit airport early Friday and disrobed. He then disconnected a stanchion, or barrier, and approached a metal detector, but security didn’t let him through.

Airport police and fire crews responded and determined the man didn’t pose a threat, but word of his naked appearance spread on Twitter.

The airport says the man was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.