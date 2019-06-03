Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

New Jersey seeks applicants for new medical marijuana firms

June 3, 2019 11:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is seeking applicants to operate as many as 108 new medical marijuana businesses.

The state Health Department announced Monday that the applications for the new licenses will be available July 1 and must be submitted by Aug. 15.

It marks the first time the state will issue separate licenses for growers, processors and retailers.

The state will license as many as 38 marijuana businesses in the state’s northern region, up to 38 more in the central region and 32 in the southern region. Of those 108 licenses, the state wants as many as 24 growers, 30 processors and 54 retailers.

Advertisement

New Jersey currently has six medical marijuana businesses in operation, and they all grow, process and sell marijuana in-house. Six other providers were selected last year but haven’t been licensed yet.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.