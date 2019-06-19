Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Oklahoma medical examiner testifies in state opioid lawsuit

June 19, 2019 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s medical examiner has provided tragic details of opioid-related deaths during testimony in the state’s lawsuit that alleges drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson contributed to the opioid epidemic.

Among the cases outlined Tuesday by Dr. Eric Pfeifer was that of a 28-year-old mother with a history of back pain who had just been placed on fentanyl patches and was found dead on her daughter’s birthday.

Pfeifer also read investigative narratives involving the death of a 53-year-old woman found dead sitting up at her dining room table and of a 55-year-old woman found by her husband in a bathtub overflowing with water.

The lawsuit alleges drugmakers marketed highly addictive opioids in a way that overstated their effectiveness and underplayed the risk of addiction. Johnson & Johnson has denied wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.