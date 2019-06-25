Listen Live Sports

Police apprehend ex-worker who threatened shooting in caves

June 25, 2019 1:16 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have apprehended a fired worker who is accused of threatening a shooting in Kansas City’s massive subterranean network of businesses housed in old limestone mines.

Police said just before noon Tuesday in a tweet that they found the worker at another location and lifted the lockdown at Hunt Midwest SubTropolis. No other details were immediately released about the capture, including the worker’s name.

Police said earlier that security spotted the worker entering the cave system after he said he would “shoot the place up.” Numerous federal, state and local agencies helped search while workers were told to stay inside their locked offices.

Many of the businesses in the cave system specialize in storage or warehousing because they are protected from extreme weather and boast stable, year-round temperatures and humidity.

