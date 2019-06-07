Ram pickups recalled because air bags may not work in crash

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 343,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers the Ram 1500 mainly from the 2019 model year, although the company has a small number of 2020 models.

Fiat Chrysler says a software error can inadvertently disable the air bags and a device that tightens seat belts before a crash. FCA doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries and says the problem is rare.

Nearly one-third of the 2019 U.S. models are still at dealers.

Most of the recalled trucks are in North America.

Owners will be notified starting July 20. Dealers will either replace computers that control the air bags or update software.

