Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Street outside NASA’s DC office renamed for ‘Hidden Figures’

June 13, 2019 2:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The street outside of NASA’s headquarters has been renamed “Hidden Figures Way” to honor the African American women who served as “human computers” in the effort to send humans to the moon.

News outlets report dignitaries gathered Wednesday in Washington, D.C., to unveil the new street sign, including district officials, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and others.

“Hidden Figures” author Margot Lee Shetterly and the families of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson also attended. Shetterly’s 2016 book details the women’s struggles as they crunched numbers at the NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, in the pre-computer age. Johnson is now 100 years old and is the last of the three women still living.

Cruz sponsored the Hidden Figures Way Designation Act.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.