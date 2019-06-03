Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Survey: US manufacturing growth slowed in May

June 3, 2019 11:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturers grew at a slower pace in May, as production levels fell slightly.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says that its manufacturing index slipped to 52.1 last month, down from 52.8 in April.

Any above 50 signals an expansion in manufacturing. The sector has been reporting growth for 33 months. The productivity measure slumped in May, although new orders and employment both improved.

Still, Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM manufacturing survey committee, said the May index reflects a “slowing expansion.”

Advertisement

“I don’t see us as contracting,” said Fiore. “New orders are expanding but expanding very weakly.”

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Multiple companies surveyed for the index said that import taxes imposed by President Donald Trump on China were a concern. The import taxes are making it harder to import components as well as making U.S. exports more expensive.

One chemical company surveyed said they would shift business from China to Mexico. But that move could be complicated by Trump announcing last week that he would apply tariffs to Mexican imports to force that country to stop immigrants and drugs from crossing the southern border with the United States.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.