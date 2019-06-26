Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

The Latest: Refinery confirms it will close, lay off workers

June 26, 2019 4:33 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the announcement that an East Coast oil refinery that caught fire will close (all times local):

___

4:30 p.m.

The owner of the largest oil refinery on the East Coast is giving first public confirmation of its plans to close the facility after a fire last week set off explosions and damaged the complex.

Advertisement

Philadelphia Energy Solutions told the state labor department Wednesday that it will discontinue operations Monday and complete the layoff of about 1,020 workers within two weeks after that.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

The company says it is pursuing opportunities to restart the complex but cannot guarantee that will come to pass.

The markets research company FactSet reported that gasoline futures prices spiked Tuesday night after the first news of the refinery’s possible closure. Prices remained high Wednesday.

The refinery says the 150-year-old complex processes 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily. The company has recently struggled financially.

___

1:30 p.m.

AAA says gasoline prices may increase after the announcement that a Philadelphia oil refinery will close after a devastating fire.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Spokeswoman Jana Tidwell says motorists in the Mid-Atlantic region will likely see modest price increases at the pump leading into the high-demand summer travel season.

The markets research company FactSet reported that gasoline futures prices spiked Tuesday night after the first news of the refinery’s possible closure. Prices remained high Wednesday.

Kevin Book is managing director at Clearview Energy Partners. He says the refinery has been an important source fueling transportation in the region.

Analysts say the amount of gasoline that will be lost from the refinery is sizable but can easily be made up by imports from other regions and countries.

___

10:30 a.m.

The owner of the largest oil refinery on the East Coast is telling officials that it will close the facility after a fire last week set off explosions and damaged the complex.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement Wednesday that Philadelphia Energy Solutions had informed him of its decision.

Kenney says the more than 1,000 workers there will be impacted. A company spokeswoman isn’t responding to a request for comment.

PES says the 150-year-old oil refining complex processes 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily. The refinery turns the crude into gasoline, jet fuel, propane, home heating oil and other products.

It started as a bulk petroleum storage facility in 1866, and began refinery operations in 1870.

The company emerged from bankruptcy last year after restructuring its debt.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.