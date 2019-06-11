Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Uber rival Bolt relaunches in London after quick 2017 exit

June 11, 2019 7:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Estonian ride-hailing service Bolt has launched service in London two years after a short-lived attempt to expand in the British capital.

The company, previously known as Taxify, kicked off service Tuesday with a half-price deal aimed at challenging rivals including Uber.

Bolt promises cheaper prices for passengers and a bigger cut of earnings for drivers than its competitors.

Its previous London launch in 2017 came to an abrupt end after the city’s transport authority ordered the company to stop because it wasn’t licensed to accept private vehicle hire bookings.

Advertisement

The company resumed service after rebranding earlier this year to remove confusion over whether it’s a licensed taxi operator.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tallinn-based Bolt operates in 100 cities in 30 countries in Europe, Africa and Australia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.